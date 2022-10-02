-Dying before saving no longer spawns the player in the apartment but for real this time??
-Fixed trashbagman softlock
-Fixed window resize bug
QuentBlast update for 2 October 2022
Bug fixes 10.2.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Dying before saving no longer spawns the player in the apartment but for real this time??
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update