QuentBlast update for 2 October 2022

Bug fixes 10.2.22

Build 9637884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Dying before saving no longer spawns the player in the apartment but for real this time??
-Fixed trashbagman softlock
-Fixed window resize bug

