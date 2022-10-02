 Skip to content

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 2 October 2022

Update 10/02/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed the animation quantization algorithm with increasing distance to the camera.
  2. Changed the algorithm for calculating the sight quality (for the UI).
  3. Aiming accuracy parameters are directly calculated from the sights characteristics.
  4. Minor fixes.

