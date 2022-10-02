- Changed the animation quantization algorithm with increasing distance to the camera.
- Changed the algorithm for calculating the sight quality (for the UI).
- Aiming accuracy parameters are directly calculated from the sights characteristics.
- Minor fixes.
Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 2 October 2022
Update 10/02/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
