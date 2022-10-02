 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pillars of Light update for 2 October 2022

1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9637847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds a way display the "speedrun timer" in the settings to beat the 42mn achievement (or any personal challenge like sub30)
  • Adds a way to disable head bobbing in the settings to fight some motion sickness
  • Increase the base look sensitivity on gamepad
  • Corrects some bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1898561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link