- Adds a way display the "speedrun timer" in the settings to beat the 42mn achievement (or any personal challenge like sub30)
- Adds a way to disable head bobbing in the settings to fight some motion sickness
- Increase the base look sensitivity on gamepad
- Corrects some bugs
Pillars of Light update for 2 October 2022
1.1
