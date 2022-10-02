 Skip to content

MagiCarnage update for 2 October 2022

The Balance - Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix issue where key was being mapped to the wrong button on keyboard. The Swap Spell button was being mapped to the wrong key.

Was registering as "T" rather than "TAB" as the tutorial stated.

