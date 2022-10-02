 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 2 October 2022

Patch 1.1.2b - Renewal

Share · View all patches · Build 9637751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Hotkeys! Equip 3 consumables to your hotbar (Does not save at the moment, but will in a future update)
  • Base marker, mark your base on the map with this buildable object
  • Airdrops are expanding, whoever is sending them is sending out different types of supplies; from military, to medical, to food and drink
  • Acog scope now has scope UI
  • MRE item added

CHANGES:

  • Changed model for M9
  • G18 changed to G18C and now fires automatic
  • All shotgun damage increased
  • Order of level selection UI menu
  • Underground areas are about to become much darker (This mainly applies to daytime)
  • Damage to vehicle slightly reduced
  • Airdrop zone location changed, keep an eye out
  • Land mines moved to ammo crafting bench
  • Slightly increased land mine explosion distance
  • Irradiated zombie damage increased from 17 to 18
  • Standard zombies speed slightly increased
  • Increased time bear trap locks AI for
  • FOB Bravo is now a no build zone (Subject to change from community input)

BUG FIXES:

  • FIxed airdrop explosion (Despawning) sound being very close to the player
  • Possible fix for not being able to loot player

Changed files in this update

