Patch 1.1.2b - Renewal

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Hotkeys! Equip 3 consumables to your hotbar (Does not save at the moment, but will in a future update)
- Base marker, mark your base on the map with this buildable object
- Airdrops are expanding, whoever is sending them is sending out different types of supplies; from military, to medical, to food and drink
- Acog scope now has scope UI
- MRE item added
CHANGES:
- Changed model for M9
- G18 changed to G18C and now fires automatic
- All shotgun damage increased
- Order of level selection UI menu
- Underground areas are about to become much darker (This mainly applies to daytime)
- Damage to vehicle slightly reduced
- Airdrop zone location changed, keep an eye out
- Land mines moved to ammo crafting bench
- Slightly increased land mine explosion distance
- Irradiated zombie damage increased from 17 to 18
- Standard zombies speed slightly increased
- Increased time bear trap locks AI for
- FOB Bravo is now a no build zone (Subject to change from community input)
BUG FIXES:
- FIxed airdrop explosion (Despawning) sound being very close to the player
- Possible fix for not being able to loot player
Changed files in this update