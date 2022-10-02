TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.92.79

BUILD 1.0.92.79
In this update you will find much more simulative physics, a whole new steering system, a completely new helmet cam, new night mode (with circuit lights) new GPU instancing shaders and a lot of new content like tracks and bikes.
We worked hard on graphic optimizations and also on the Virtual Rider physics that affect a lot the bike handling based on the right stick controller position.
We added also the possibility to sit on the MX and supermoto bikes. (you can choose in the options if you want to press it continuosly or in toggle mode)
Last but not least a big update on the audio department with sounds recorded directly from the bikes! (at the moment only dirtbikes and supermoto)
Here the added contents list
Tracks
- Adria International Raceway
- Cremona Circuit with the new layout
- Lombardia Circuit
- Michigan MX
- Hurricane MX
All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version
Bike
- New supermoto model (only with foot riding style at the moment)
We hope you like it
All feedbacks will be welcome!
IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU
**
CHANGELOG
- New Center of mass calculation system
- Improved Suspension System
- Improved Dirt Tyre Model
- New Rider Weight manual Front and Rear - this will change the center of mass of the bike depending on rider seat position (remember to set up keybinding on controls options)
- New Tyre Deformation System
- New GPU instancing shaders
- New Helmetcam - Much stable and immersive than before
- Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes
- New in air control physics system for whips and scrubs
- New Shader with dirt and mud layers for bikes
- New Shader with dirt and mud layers for helmets
- New Shader with dirt and mud layers for tyres
- New sounds for Dirtbike 4t, dirtbike and Supermoto 4t
- Improved Wheeling Managment
- Improved in air managment with throttle and rear brake
- Improved dirtbike position with foot who can keep surface position
- New vertical and lateral Aerodynamic system
- LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P
known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
Changed files in this update