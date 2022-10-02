TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.92.79

BUILD 1.0.92.79

In this update you will find much more simulative physics, a whole new steering system, a completely new helmet cam, new night mode (with circuit lights) new GPU instancing shaders and a lot of new content like tracks and bikes.

We worked hard on graphic optimizations and also on the Virtual Rider physics that affect a lot the bike handling based on the right stick controller position.

We added also the possibility to sit on the MX and supermoto bikes. (you can choose in the options if you want to press it continuosly or in toggle mode)

Last but not least a big update on the audio department with sounds recorded directly from the bikes! (at the moment only dirtbikes and supermoto)

Here the added contents list

Tracks

- Adria International Raceway

Cremona Circuit with the new layout

Lombardia Circuit

Michigan MX

Hurricane MX

All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version

Bike

We hope you like it

All feedbacks will be welcome!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU

**

CHANGELOG

New Center of mass calculation system

Improved Suspension System

Improved Dirt Tyre Model

New Rider Weight manual Front and Rear - this will change the center of mass of the bike depending on rider seat position (remember to set up keybinding on controls options)

New Tyre Deformation System

New GPU instancing shaders

New Helmetcam - Much stable and immersive than before

Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes

New in air control physics system for whips and scrubs

New Shader with dirt and mud layers for bikes

New Shader with dirt and mud layers for helmets

New Shader with dirt and mud layers for tyres

New sounds for Dirtbike 4t, dirtbike and Supermoto 4t

Improved Wheeling Managment

Improved in air managment with throttle and rear brake

Improved dirtbike position with foot who can keep surface position

New vertical and lateral Aerodynamic system

LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P

known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)