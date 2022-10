Fixed : When you drop item from your inventory and item sometimes freezes;

: When you drop item from your inventory and item sometimes freezes; Fixed : Mouse sensitivity was not saved;

: Mouse sensitivity was not saved; Fixed: Rating showed incorrect;

Also now you can purchase the bundle with two my games, if you liked my games or just want to support me in game development.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27284/Ride_and_Sell/

Best Regards,

DiamosDev