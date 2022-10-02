 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 2 October 2022

Oct 2 patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9637607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Idle Game's stage 8 blenders outputting their coins to the wrong tile
  • Fixed ThrowItem always throwing a golden coin regardless of the item that was held
  • Idle game should now close when resetting the game through K-Lev. This should help fix a bug where the Idle game's save is carried into the 2nd playthrough

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link