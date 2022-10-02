- Fixed the Idle Game's stage 8 blenders outputting their coins to the wrong tile
- Fixed ThrowItem always throwing a golden coin regardless of the item that was held
- Idle game should now close when resetting the game through K-Lev. This should help fix a bug where the Idle game's save is carried into the 2nd playthrough
Outcore update for 2 October 2022
Oct 2 patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update