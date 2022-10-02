Mission 4 Update
*graphics
- added Fog
- new Rocks, Plants, Ground Texture Layer
- Missions-Board description
- added additional description and pics on Equipment-Tent for weapon loading mechanic.
- lightning change from blue to green to match fog and plants
*technical
-buyable weapon upgrade
-Steam Achivements
-bullet speed modified
-recalculate nav mesh
-changed light distance reacts to player
-big tank emissive texture
*general
-added Level 1-5 direct loading function in startmenue
(people can now load or preview map 1-5)
- added bonus-video in startmenu
Changed files in this update