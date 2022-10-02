 Skip to content

Orkana Conflict VR update for 2 October 2022

MISSION 4 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mission 4 Update

*graphics

  • added Fog
  • new Rocks, Plants, Ground Texture Layer
  • Missions-Board description
  • added additional description and pics on Equipment-Tent for weapon loading mechanic.
  • lightning change from blue to green to match fog and plants

*technical

-buyable weapon upgrade
-Steam Achivements
-bullet speed modified
-recalculate nav mesh
-changed light distance reacts to player
-big tank emissive texture

*general
-added Level 1-5 direct loading function in startmenue
(people can now load or preview map 1-5)

  • added bonus-video in startmenu

