Episode 6 is here!

Episode 6 brings the final update before v1.0 and leaving Early Access! But I don't want that fact to overshadow another amazing track from Halc. This time it's the wonderfully moody Zero-G.

That's all for today. See you on October 5th for V1.0!

~ Drew