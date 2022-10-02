New House Artifact : Anti Pigeons League. The Anti-Pigeon League sets up a shop in your house and fires 6 bullets around the house every 3 seconds.

It's an upgradable artifact who scale on bullets stats.

Fix athena shield (He will now prevent all hit and can't be shattered if you are invincible)

Retry Button on Game Over Screen

Can force Keyboard Or Controller in settings instead of automatic detection.

Pause game in case controller got disconnected

Curse 6 experience reduction 50% > 25%

Overall Optimisation

Add arrows keys to move the character

Curse 0 is slightly easier

Correction of the damage multiplier of Dyonisos Grape from 150 to 15 (oopsie)