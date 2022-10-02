 Skip to content

Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 2 October 2022

EA-0.1.6

New House Artifact : Anti Pigeons League. The Anti-Pigeon League sets up a shop in your house and fires 6 bullets around the house every 3 seconds.
It's an upgradable artifact who scale on bullets stats.

Fix athena shield (He will now prevent all hit and can't be shattered if you are invincible)
Retry Button on Game Over Screen
Can force Keyboard Or Controller in settings instead of automatic detection.
Pause game in case controller got disconnected
Curse 6 experience reduction 50% > 25%
Overall Optimisation
Add arrows keys to move the character
Curse 0 is slightly easier
Correction of the damage multiplier of Dyonisos Grape from 150 to 15 (oopsie)

