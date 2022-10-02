Update #24 Steam achievements!

Hello, VR rockstars!

Here we are, with a new update!

The game is now integrated with steam achievements and have a list of 25 achievements to discover and unlock

Lot of changes and additions went to add some polish to the game, such as the rework of menu settings:

You won't find misterious buttons or sliders in the UI anymore. Instead you can now open the new settings menu almost everywhere in the game and you'll find all of the settings organized in tabs.

It should be more intuitive for you and we can also add new settings without cluttering the menus.

We also updated the game scenes to make them more dynamic and rich, with some rework on the dynamic lasers and lights, with more animated props and also some rewarding fireworks if you complete the level!

We hope you'll enjoy the update!

Brief summary of the main changes:

Steam achievements

Settings menu rework

Bloom can be toggled in settings

Song list only shows songs for current instrument

Dynamic lasers and lights animation improvements

Improvements for game scenes (airships, fireworks)

Better clarity for song notes in game

Background music in menu scene

Faster menu scene loading

As always, stay tuned for the next update!