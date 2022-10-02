 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocking Legend update for 2 October 2022

Update #24 Steam achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9637462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, VR rockstars!

Here we are, with a new update!

The game is now integrated with steam achievements and have a list of 25 achievements to discover and unlock

Lot of changes and additions went to add some polish to the game, such as the rework of menu settings:

You won't find misterious buttons or sliders in the UI anymore. Instead you can now open the new settings menu almost everywhere in the game and you'll find all of the settings organized in tabs.
It should be more intuitive for you and we can also add new settings without cluttering the menus.

We also updated the game scenes to make them more dynamic and rich, with some rework on the dynamic lasers and lights, with more animated props and also some rewarding fireworks if you complete the level!

We hope you'll enjoy the update!

Brief summary of the main changes:

  • Steam achievements
  • Settings menu rework
  • Bloom can be toggled in settings
  • Song list only shows songs for current instrument
  • Dynamic lasers and lights animation improvements
  • Improvements for game scenes (airships, fireworks)
  • Better clarity for song notes in game
  • Background music in menu scene
  • Faster menu scene loading

As always, stay tuned for the next update!

Changed files in this update

Rocking Hero Content Depot 1260801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link