early access 1.29.0

A new unlockable deck has been added to the game! To unlock it, you have to reach level 40 and then win a game without healing! (the healing between sectors doesn't count)

You can use any offerings and any ascension for this challenge! When reaching level 40, there will be a small indicator in the top bar while playing that will remind you of that objective, and if you're on track to complete it. (If you heal, the indicator will disappear).

Now cards can't draw themselves! No more casting the same Foresee infinitely when it's the only card left in your draw pile and you have a way to obtain infinite mana. This change has opened some design space for some new cards!

This change has opened some design space for some new cards! Now cards and trinkets have a small fade in/out animation when showing their descriptions.

Much easier on the eyes! A toggle to display the level 3 tower art instead of the level 1 art in tower cards has been added to the Options menu!

A toggle to enable or disable vsync has been added to the Options menu!

Two trinkets have been added! Say hello to Inflict Fear and Predator Instinct (the trinket that the new deck starts with).

Four new cards have been added! Say hello to Night Crawler, Luck Synthesis, Reckless Search and Divination!

Now you can search cards in every card list through their descriptions and not only through their title!

A toggle that lets you filter basic cards have been added to card lists.

Tower cards now have an additional icon that shows at a glance the damage type that tower deals.

Basic cards now have a small indicator of their basic status on the bottom of the card.

Many balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Enemies

All enemies now have an additional 5 speed for each level above 1 they have.

EMP Bomber

This enemy is too strong on its own compared to the others.

Health: (75, 150, 300, 1200) -> (60, 120, 240, 960)

Infiltrator

When you don't have any way to uncloak this enemy, waiting for it to go away can be painful due to its low speed. Also, it shouldn't be that tanky.

Health: (100, 200, 400, 1600) -> (90, 180, 360, 1440)

Armor: (8, 16, 32, 48) -> (0, 0, 0, 0)

Magic Resist: (10, 20, 40, 60) -> (0, 0, 0, 0)

Speed: (45, 45, 45, 45) -> (70, 75, 80, 85)

Runner

Its high speed and tankiness can make these a bit unpredictable.

Health: (55, 110, 220, 880) -> (50, 100, 200, 800)

Speed: (105, 105, 105, 105) -> (100, 105, 110, 115)

Forge

Usually when you buy stat upgrades in a forge the changes don't seem too meaningful. These buffs aim to alleviate that issue. The prices of the stats listed below have increased a small bit, but the changes are considered as big buffs overall.

Max health earned when upgrading: 1 -> 2

Luck earned when upgrading: 1 -> 2

Fire rate multiplier earned when upgrading: 1% -> 3%

Range multiplier earned when upgrading: 1% -> 3%

Flat armor pen earned when upgrading: 3 -> 6

Flat magic pen earned when upgrading: 3 -> 6

Crystals earned

The crystals gained by default can make many shops, forges and events useless. Let's give you more crystals!

Crystals gained after each battle: [18, 26] -> [20, 30]

Offerings

Fire rate Mythic: +10% fire rate -> +9% fire rate

Armor penetration Mythic: +25 armor penetration -> +30 armor penetration

Magic penetration Mythic: +25 magic penetration -> +30 magic penetration

Crystal multiplier Mythic: +25% crystals gained -> +30% crystals gained

Crystals Mythic: +60 crystals -> +90 crystals

Luck Mythic: +8 luck -> +12 luck



Cards

Overwhelming Support

As this card can win you the game by itself, you should have to struggle to cast it without the proper setup.

Mana cost: 8 -> 9

Avid Reading

Too easy to cast since the spell mana changes some patches ago.

Mana cost: 3 -> 4

Barricade

Lowering a bit the mana cost will make it a bit more flexible to cast, and that's something that this card needs quite a lot.

Mana cost: 6 -> 5

Mana Potion

No more infinite combos with Foresee. Also, making it dispel allows it to have a mana cost of 1, making it more useful in most scenarios.

Mana cost: 2 -> 1

Now dispels.

Bug fixes