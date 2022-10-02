-Chat Size now saves/loads
-Changed Gaetan fury to give 50% Double Attack
-Added Added Attack Speed to Gaetan's Passive Dual Wield
-Reduced Gaetan's ability cooldowns
-Increased Damage bonus to Geomancer's Earthquake skill
-Added weight display to main UI
-Added OreGain Mult to Max Weight Capacity so it doesn't act as a penalty
-Possible fix for duplicate members in guild popping up
-Fixed guild members not moving in guild hall(accidently removed the sync last build)
-Beacon Placement should no longer disable laser
-Crit/Double Attack popup text should now display in the correct location
-Waterfall now supports farm tier
-Fixed issue with Waterfall screwing up your Tier Damage Bonus by not counting the last epic in the Tier
-Added Inventory Item Filter based on 1 or 2 Stats
-Fixed a few bugs with porting
-Fixed Issue with old chunk data not being cleared
-Greatly increased the speed of the mine reset
-Can now obtain quest blocks as long as under 10 your current completion count wont be considered anymore
-Fixed all issues with Recipe vendor giving out the wrong tier recipe
-Fixed a desync issue when removing the last recipe if you only had one left
-Recipe tab now only displays your current progress tier and the tier your and the previous 2 tiers
-Slight Decrease to the Amount of Epic blocks required to progress
Infinimine update for 2 October 2022
Infinimine Ver. 14
