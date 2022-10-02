Infinimine Ver. 14

-Chat Size now saves/loads

-Changed Gaetan fury to give 50% Double Attack

-Added Added Attack Speed to Gaetan's Passive Dual Wield

-Reduced Gaetan's ability cooldowns

-Increased Damage bonus to Geomancer's Earthquake skill

-Added weight display to main UI

-Added OreGain Mult to Max Weight Capacity so it doesn't act as a penalty

-Possible fix for duplicate members in guild popping up

-Fixed guild members not moving in guild hall(accidently removed the sync last build)

-Beacon Placement should no longer disable laser

-Crit/Double Attack popup text should now display in the correct location

-Waterfall now supports farm tier

-Fixed issue with Waterfall screwing up your Tier Damage Bonus by not counting the last epic in the Tier

-Added Inventory Item Filter based on 1 or 2 Stats

-Fixed a few bugs with porting

-Fixed Issue with old chunk data not being cleared

-Greatly increased the speed of the mine reset

-Can now obtain quest blocks as long as under 10 your current completion count wont be considered anymore

-Fixed all issues with Recipe vendor giving out the wrong tier recipe

-Fixed a desync issue when removing the last recipe if you only had one left

-Recipe tab now only displays your current progress tier and the tier your and the previous 2 tiers

-Slight Decrease to the Amount of Epic blocks required to progress