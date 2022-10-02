 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 2 October 2022

0.6.1 has been released

Build 9637381

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added functions

  • Added Korean language support.

Adjustments

  • Increased the size of bullets.
  • Increased selectable models.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the dome was not displayed properly.

