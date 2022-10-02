0.6.1 has been released

Added functions
- Added Korean language support.
Adjustments
- Increased the size of bullets.
- Increased selectable models.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that the dome was not displayed properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added functions
Adjustments
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update