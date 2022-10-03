 Skip to content

A Hat in Time update for 3 October 2022

A Hat in Time's 5th Anniversary

Last edited by Wendy

We're celebrating A Hat in Time's 5th anniversary! A limited-time event will take place starting tomorrow (October 4th) and ending October 9th!

  • During the event, the Spaceship will be decorated!
  • We'll be having a casual developer anniversary party on October 5th at 7pm CET with a livestream on Twitch.tv ( Twitch.tv/GearsForBreakfastOfficial )

Vanessa's Curse

  • During the 5th Anniversary events, sticker drops have been doubled
  • All stickers dropped during the event will have a unique Birthday effect.
  • A new exceedingly rare sticker effect (Hyperzone) has been added, and will remain as a potential unlock after the event ends as well.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with velocity on hookshot swings after diving
  • Workshop mod rate menu no longer forces the default hat (thanks to Psoron)
  • Fixed players being unable to dive after taking damage mid-dive
  • Fixed playerstart in Subcon Forest village dweller Time Rift
  • Fixed audio sliders "sticking" when moving the cursor to another selection
  • Fixed warning spam for workshop items with many config options
  • Fixed the meatclub Mafia enemy's meatclub visuals rolling in the opposite direction
  • Fixed voice acting mumble for Nyakuza Metro Empress and Dead Bird Studio Receptionist
  • Potential fix for crash in vertex buffer and particle systems
  • Potential fix for crash related to tick rate
  • Fixed potential crash on bootup related to language settings
  • Fixed potential crash in character animations
  • Fixed crash if enemy nyakuza cats fail to find a path to the player
  • Significantly increased hitboxes of sandbags at the end of Dead Bird Studio, since new players seem to always choke those for some reason
  • Reduced hurtbox of flying knives during Dead Bird Studio finale boss
  • Added slight variance to the fakeout disco ball drop in Dead Bird Studio boss
  • Reduced hurtbox radius and height of Mustache Girl slap
  • Fixed crash related to music looping

