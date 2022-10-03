We're celebrating A Hat in Time's 5th anniversary! A limited-time event will take place starting tomorrow (October 4th) and ending October 9th!
- During the event, the Spaceship will be decorated!
- We'll be having a casual developer anniversary party on October 5th at 7pm CET with a livestream on Twitch.tv ( Twitch.tv/GearsForBreakfastOfficial )
Vanessa's Curse
- During the 5th Anniversary events, sticker drops have been doubled
- All stickers dropped during the event will have a unique Birthday effect.
- A new exceedingly rare sticker effect (Hyperzone) has been added, and will remain as a potential unlock after the event ends as well.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with velocity on hookshot swings after diving
- Workshop mod rate menu no longer forces the default hat (thanks to Psoron)
- Fixed players being unable to dive after taking damage mid-dive
- Fixed playerstart in Subcon Forest village dweller Time Rift
- Fixed audio sliders "sticking" when moving the cursor to another selection
- Fixed warning spam for workshop items with many config options
- Fixed the meatclub Mafia enemy's meatclub visuals rolling in the opposite direction
- Fixed voice acting mumble for Nyakuza Metro Empress and Dead Bird Studio Receptionist
- Potential fix for crash in vertex buffer and particle systems
- Potential fix for crash related to tick rate
- Fixed potential crash on bootup related to language settings
- Fixed potential crash in character animations
- Fixed crash if enemy nyakuza cats fail to find a path to the player
- Significantly increased hitboxes of sandbags at the end of Dead Bird Studio, since new players seem to always choke those for some reason
- Reduced hurtbox of flying knives during Dead Bird Studio finale boss
- Added slight variance to the fakeout disco ball drop in Dead Bird Studio boss
- Reduced hurtbox radius and height of Mustache Girl slap
- Fixed crash related to music looping
Changed files in this update