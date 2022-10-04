1428: Shadows over Silesia is out now!

KUBI Games welcomes players into a dark adventure where mistakes are not forgiven. 1428: Shadows over Silesia, an action adventure game with fantasy elements set in real medieval Europe, is out now. With true historical events in the background, you'll be facing intricate puzzles, challenging battles, cunning stealth, and much more.

Medieval Europe is in the middle of religious upheaval and many a preacher predict the imminent end of the world. The year is 1428 and the Hussites have just set out on their Silesian campaign. These heretics appear to be the biggest threat in the kingless country. But true evil of a completely different kind is lurking nearby and it does not intend to engage in religious disputes.

The game is linear and takes place throughout the entire Hussite campaign. Thirteen chapters await the player, which can take around thirty hours of gameplay time altogether.

The story is told from the point of view of the two main characters. Hynek, a grumpy Hussite hetman who doesn't hesitate to swear or mess around with anything, and Lothar, a Hospitaller knight, a man of good education and manners who stands alongside his brethren in the front line of the Silesian defense. Each has their own motivations and views of the world around them, and different equipment and abilities. Their fates will soon become intertwined. Will they face one another, weapon in hand, or forge a fragile alliance to stand shoulder to shoulder against a far worse enemy?

Key Features

A dark fantasy story taking place in the background of real historical events.

Linear gameplay based on chapters and levels.

A combat system in which being outnumbered means trouble.

Challenging puzzles based on classic games of the adventure genre.

Exploration of underground dungeons, caves, monasteries or castles.

Isometric, stylized, slightly fairytale-like, but most importantly dark low poly graphics.

Sneaking and stealthy progression.

Blind accessibility

The game will be fully accessible to blind players. This will make it the first game after The Last of Us series, and the first ever game on PC, to bring full blind support to an adventure of this scale. We're not talking about just text narration or some kind of rudimentary navigation. The game will bring all-new revolutionary elements that will allow the blind to enjoy a full experience not only of the story, dialogue and environment exploration, but also stealth scenes or combat, including large scale battles.

