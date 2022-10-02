Patch 0.51.1

Hello Hatchlings! We are now 1 week from when we entered Early Access! During the week we've implemented a number of fixes resolving every issue that has been reported to us as well as others we ourselves have found. This has made the game much more stable and in turn, more enjoyable! Today's patch addresses the major issue with the transfer between levels and how it was previously bringing the player to incorrect coordinates. A couple other fixes were also put in place as well as a minor change with how the Tempest Valley loads in to hopefully further reduce lag there.

Changed

Changed how the Tempest Valley foliage loads in to further reduce lag

Changed the speed of a few lifts to make them slightly easier to jump onto

Changed the vertical positioning of various rotating platforms in the Gateway and Tempest Valley

Changed where a mob spawner would spawn critters into a wall in the Catacombs

Fixed

Fixed the positions upon transitioning to the next level (all tested and confirmed correct now)

Fixed a major crashing error when collecting the Rope collectible in the Ketek Canyon

Fixed an issue where a tortoise could yeet you into space in the Syra Meadows

Fixed a crystal that wasn't spawning in the Catacombs

Fixed an issue where the collectibles in the Catacombs would not spawn in properly

Fixed an error with mist causing some bad lag in the Tempest Valley near the waterfall