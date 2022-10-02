 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 2 October 2022

Better randomly generated levels

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've implemented a new way for levels to be generated. They look much more organic now, and will become more and more complex as you progress through the game.

You can now also press Escape to exit the game.

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
