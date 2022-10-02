 Skip to content

Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 2 October 2022

Patch 0.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added more checkpoints at the end of the first level to make it easier
  • New cave audio for the atmosphere
  • New audio for the splash level atmosphere
  • Added new audio at the beginning and end of the start level
  • Added sound effects to the mangrove
  • Mangrove level audio: geyser, droginhas and thunder at the end
  • The "ears" of the audio is now at the player location instead of camera
  • Fixed game analytics input device detection (gamepad or keyboard)
  • Reduced mangrove max anim speed
  • Updated first tree and instructions to make it easier

