- Added more checkpoints at the end of the first level to make it easier
- New cave audio for the atmosphere
- New audio for the splash level atmosphere
- Added new audio at the beginning and end of the start level
- Added sound effects to the mangrove
- Mangrove level audio: geyser, droginhas and thunder at the end
- The "ears" of the audio is now at the player location instead of camera
- Fixed game analytics input device detection (gamepad or keyboard)
- Reduced mangrove max anim speed
- Updated first tree and instructions to make it easier
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 2 October 2022
Patch 0.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in pbuild1 branch