Hmmsim Metro update for 2 October 2022

Switchboard Update - Patch 1

Switchboard Update - Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
This patch brings controller support and fixes a few bugs.

Controller support

  • Mini PTS
    A switch : ELBCOS
    B switch : ADS

  • Master Controller for Train Simulator
    A button : ADS
    B button : ELBCOS
    C button : Headlight
    S button : Klaxon

Other controllers will continue to be supported.
In the future, it will also be possible to customize the buttons on the controller.

Update details

  • Support Mini PTS controller
  • Support Master Controller for Train Simulator controller
  • Fixed the problem of setting duplicate keys
  • Automatic setting of ADS when running a scenario
  • Underground section signal color change
  • Fixed some circuit implementation

Thank you.

