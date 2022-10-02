Switchboard Update - Patch 1

Hello.
This patch brings controller support and fixes a few bugs.
Controller support
-
Mini PTS
A switch : ELBCOS
B switch : ADS
-
Master Controller for Train Simulator
A button : ADS
B button : ELBCOS
C button : Headlight
S button : Klaxon
Other controllers will continue to be supported.
In the future, it will also be possible to customize the buttons on the controller.
Update details
- Support Mini PTS controller
- Support Master Controller for Train Simulator controller
- Fixed the problem of setting duplicate keys
- Automatic setting of ADS when running a scenario
- Underground section signal color change
- Fixed some circuit implementation
Thank you.
Changed files in this update