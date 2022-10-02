Switchboard Update - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9637106 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

This patch brings controller support and fixes a few bugs.

Controller support

Mini PTS

A switch : ELBCOS

B switch : ADS

Master Controller for Train Simulator

A button : ADS

B button : ELBCOS

C button : Headlight

S button : Klaxon

Other controllers will continue to be supported.

In the future, it will also be possible to customize the buttons on the controller.

Update details

Support Mini PTS controller

Support Master Controller for Train Simulator controller

Fixed the problem of setting duplicate keys

Automatic setting of ADS when running a scenario

Underground section signal color change

Fixed some circuit implementation

Thank you.