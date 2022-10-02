Update 20221002

New：

You can eat things in item removing panel

A Tip Board of in coming enemy counting

New Card 充能防守：护甲+7，同出牌数达到3牌或以上时，下回合获得1个行动点

Update：

Card Whirlwind Slash: Armor Up in Upgraded card

Card Reckless Pounding : remove the debuff

Card Beast Power : Damage is equal to 5 times the number of enemies within distance of 2 grids

Card Hit and Run : Reduce 1 AP Cost

Card Hit the Knee : Reduce 1 AP Cost

Card Throwing Knife : Default drops on the floor

Card Upgraded Pursuit : Deal 7 damage. Deal 14 damage if you played any attack card in the previous turn

Card Ola Ola Ola : remove [Void]; [Exhoust][Void]Punch cards

Card Brewing : Armor Up

Card Strong Defense : Remove Debuff

Card Root Defense : Armor Up

Card Stacked Defense : Armor Up

Card Shadow Shield : 2 Armor Up

Card Divine Thoughts : 1 Armor Up

Card Beast Armor : Armor is equal to 9 times the number of enemies within distance of 2 grids

Temp remove card Premeditation from game--waiting for new design later

Artifact Round Shield : Gain 6 Armors when played alongside 4 Defense cards.

Artifact Hero's Shield : Gain 9 Armors when played alongside 4 Defense cards

Card Store：

The price of card refresh reduce to 50

The base price of remove card is 70; Every remove add 20 cost in a run instead of in the shop

Remove in the Bonfire：first remove should cost 10% HP

Bug Fix：

Fix Sacrifice Mark with a cancel button

Fix Operations in backpack when item remove panel is opening

Fix Guardian's Hand did not effect to Stacked Defense