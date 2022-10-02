Update 20221002

New：
You can eat things in item removing panel
A Tip Board of in coming enemy counting
New Card 充能防守：护甲+7，同出牌数达到3牌或以上时，下回合获得1个行动点
Update：
Card Whirlwind Slash: Armor Up in Upgraded card
Card Reckless Pounding : remove the debuff
Card Beast Power : Damage is equal to 5 times the number of enemies within distance of 2 grids
Card Hit and Run : Reduce 1 AP Cost
Card Hit the Knee : Reduce 1 AP Cost
Card Throwing Knife : Default drops on the floor
Card Upgraded Pursuit : Deal 7 damage. Deal 14 damage if you played any attack card in the previous turn
Card Ola Ola Ola : remove [Void]; [Exhoust][Void]Punch cards
Card Brewing : Armor Up
Card Strong Defense : Remove Debuff
Card Root Defense : Armor Up
Card Stacked Defense : Armor Up
Card Shadow Shield : 2 Armor Up
Card Divine Thoughts : 1 Armor Up
Card Beast Armor : Armor is equal to 9 times the number of enemies within distance of 2 grids
Temp remove card Premeditation from game--waiting for new design later
Artifact Round Shield : Gain 6 Armors when played alongside 4 Defense cards.
Artifact Hero's Shield : Gain 9 Armors when played alongside 4 Defense cards
Card Store：
The price of card refresh reduce to 50
The base price of remove card is 70; Every remove add 20 cost in a run instead of in the shop
Remove in the Bonfire：first remove should cost 10% HP
Bug Fix：
Fix Sacrifice Mark with a cancel button
Fix Operations in backpack when item remove panel is opening
Fix Guardian's Hand did not effect to Stacked Defense
