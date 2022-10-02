Beta Patch 1.0.3

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details.
General fixes:
- Updated Rewired to the latest version which should improve controller compatibility
- Tweaked the transition to Pistachio's gliding animation
- Fixed being able to bypass Character Lock Barriers locking the wheel by swapping character on the same frame as exiting the barrier
- Fixed using the Homing Attack while the Quantum Heart is active causing you to teleport back and forth between your original position and the Quantum Heart clone's position
- Fixed taking damage in the goo inside the bottom of the cave in 1-1 revealing the level background
- Fixed Pistachio's parasol being one frame behind during the gliding animation
- Fixed a rendering bug in 1-2 where foreground vines rendered behind the player
Level Builder fixes:
- Fixed spawn points on platforms causing you to fall through the platform upon playing the level
- Fixed being able to place tiles out of bounds using the line tool
- Fixed Character Lock Barriers overlapping when placed without any tile at the end
- Fixed being able to clip inside the root of invincible Bramble Boppers
- Fixed the camera not being able to keep up with fast moving platforms whose ease amount was greater than or equal to 0.4
