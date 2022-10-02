Beta Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9637090 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 14:19:07 UTC by Wendy

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

General fixes:

Updated Rewired to the latest version which should improve controller compatibility

Tweaked the transition to Pistachio's gliding animation

Fixed being able to bypass Character Lock Barriers locking the wheel by swapping character on the same frame as exiting the barrier

Fixed using the Homing Attack while the Quantum Heart is active causing you to teleport back and forth between your original position and the Quantum Heart clone's position

Fixed taking damage in the goo inside the bottom of the cave in 1-1 revealing the level background

Fixed Pistachio's parasol being one frame behind during the gliding animation

Fixed a rendering bug in 1-2 where foreground vines rendered behind the player

Level Builder fixes: