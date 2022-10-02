- At the request of the players, join the update full attribute increase props, can be purchased in the curtain props store, inventory is limited, buy as soon as possible
- Fix axe warrior with throwing weapons attack cycle stuck problem according to the B site comments enthusiastic players "61407961107_bili" to provide the original "sixth level Jed rebel axe soldier throwing axe infinite loop can not exit the battle screen"
- Fix the problem of Ricardo and Liza can not talk
- Fix the problem that Ricardo and Louis can not talk to each other
- Fix some of the problems can not talk
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 2 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' Update log on October 2 Ver.1.0.7
