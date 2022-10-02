 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 2 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' Update log on October 2 Ver.1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. At the request of the players, join the update full attribute increase props, can be purchased in the curtain props store, inventory is limited, buy as soon as possible
  2. Fix axe warrior with throwing weapons attack cycle stuck problem according to the B site comments enthusiastic players "61407961107_bili" to provide the original "sixth level Jed rebel axe soldier throwing axe infinite loop can not exit the battle screen"
  3. Fix the problem of Ricardo and Liza can not talk
  4. Fix the problem that Ricardo and Louis can not talk to each other
  5. Fix some of the problems can not talk

