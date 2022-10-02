Fix update

Hello

A list of fixes:

-Beer - now instead of hunger, it quenches your thirst

-In the save menu, after clicking "New save", now says "Click here to enter text".

-Tool icons disappear when destroyed

-The rings no longer duplicate when putting them in the chest. 2 of the same rings cannot be used from now on.

-Artifacts effects no longer duplicate when putting them in the chest.

-fixed war table, now shows correct chance to win

-black sky fixed.

-"get ship model" quest fixed.

-vendors in the arena have been fixed

-corpse in quest "Wood and blood" fixed

-wheat for sale was added to some merchants

-end game portal fixed

-fixed moon fort building area that did not allow build lumber mill etc.

-flying machete fixed (should be fixed, I didn't check)