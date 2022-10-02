Hello
A list of fixes:
-Beer - now instead of hunger, it quenches your thirst
-In the save menu, after clicking "New save", now says "Click here to enter text".
-Tool icons disappear when destroyed
-The rings no longer duplicate when putting them in the chest. 2 of the same rings cannot be used from now on.
-Artifacts effects no longer duplicate when putting them in the chest.
-fixed war table, now shows correct chance to win
-black sky fixed.
-"get ship model" quest fixed.
-vendors in the arena have been fixed
-corpse in quest "Wood and blood" fixed
-wheat for sale was added to some merchants
-end game portal fixed
-fixed moon fort building area that did not allow build lumber mill etc.
-flying machete fixed (should be fixed, I didn't check)
Bandit the game update for 2 October 2022
Fix update
