 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bandit the game update for 2 October 2022

Fix update

Share · View all patches · Build 9637038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello
A list of fixes:
-Beer - now instead of hunger, it quenches your thirst
-In the save menu, after clicking "New save", now says "Click here to enter text".
-Tool icons disappear when destroyed
-The rings no longer duplicate when putting them in the chest. 2 of the same rings cannot be used from now on.
-Artifacts effects no longer duplicate when putting them in the chest.
-fixed war table, now shows correct chance to win
-black sky fixed.
-"get ship model" quest fixed.
-vendors in the arena have been fixed
-corpse in quest "Wood and blood" fixed
-wheat for sale was added to some merchants
-end game portal fixed
-fixed moon fort building area that did not allow build lumber mill etc.
-flying machete fixed (should be fixed, I didn't check)

Changed files in this update

Bandit the game Content Depot 1133781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link