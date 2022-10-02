 Skip to content

Procemon update for 2 October 2022

Update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2

Build 9637011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Rare softlock when you warp into a world because you're boxed in by a trainer. Now, if you warp into a world within a trainer's line of sight, they will immediately initiate battle rather than wait for you to move (if you defeat the trainer, they disappear, thus removing the softlock).

