Playtest update version 0.2.6

With the start of October, there is update 0.2.6 coming on Steam.

I have put over 12 hours into it last month, and I have to say, it is just about the right amount to deliver it on regular basis in parallel to fulltime job. It is enough to be pleasurable distraction, but not too much to become tiring.

So I believe I can continue with this pace, and you can expect next update in a month.

Feature additions and changes:

Solar plants can be now placed next to each other, without need to be connected by road

New Concrete plant building design (finally!) + production decrease to align with other buildings

Production and Money related effects from policies are now functional (not balanced though)

Reworked morale calculations related to global production bonus

Bug fixes:

Fixed morale and global production factor save/load functions

Goal failed penalty not giving policy points anymore, but removes them (max to 0)

Capped disease spread effect to 100 % and Population now cannot go to negative values (thanks to Deep_Fry_Ducky)

I cannot guarantee it will be save file compatible, as there were changes to save/load functions.

Thank you all for keeping an eye on the project, and for the discussions we had and reports you made.

Be well.