Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 2 October 2022

Ancient Witch Arena Prologue - Update 0.1.7

The prompt is more obvious after injury.

The experience required for upgrading is reduced.

The difficulty is reduced as a whole.

The game rhythm is faster.

Fixed partial description error.

The status upgrade was improved slightly.

