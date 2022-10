Share · View all patches · Build 9636772 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Version 0.5.1 is now live. Couple of balance changes.

Patch notes:

• Increased the difficult of the act 2 boss level.

• Decreased the difficulty of act 3 level 1.

• Decreased the difficulty of act 3 level 2.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander