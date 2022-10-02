Update, Version 20221002

English

New furniture: Washing Machine. (They only have the function of containers and something for meme right now.)

Added another bed furniture variation.

Both of the new furniture is sold by the furniture vendor at No.181 River Road.

Fire slimes can now learn the skill: House Destroyer. (They can effectively be a mobile smelter.)

简体中文

新家具：洗衣机。（目前只有作为容器的功能，同时还顺便玩了一下梗。）

加入了一种新的床

上述两种家具均在清河路181号的家具商人那里出售。

火焰史莱姆现在可以学习技能：拆家。（于是，它们基本上可以作为移动熔炉来使用。）