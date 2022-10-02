 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 2 October 2022

0.6.10+3 Patch Note - New vehicle Zino, small sport sedan

Share · View all patches · Build 9636748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Zino

A small sport sedan Zino is added.
You can buy this at the junkyard, on the west side of Gang-Jung

And Wrecker Level is added to the leaderboard.
You need to do a level-up to be registered!

Changed files in this update

Motor Town Windows Content Depot 1369671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link