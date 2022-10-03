Update 28: V 1.025

Added (TALVISOTA) 75mm_k44, 105mm_h33, 105mm_k43, t3476_41_fin, kv1_40e_fin to Finland conquest

Added (TALVISOTA) new finnish houses

Added resupply syncronisation to multiplayer (addresses several inventory issues and crashes online)

Added 37mm 1-K cannon, implemented in early war USSR as a cheap standard AT gun

Added minimap indicators for medium and small mortars firing

Added chroma key entities for artists/modders in editor

Added different colour for the engineering resupply radius, so to not be confused with the ammo resupply

Added missing localization for conquest's "lose battle on exit" option

Added new ground dust fx for 600mm

Added huge gun muzzle FX

Added missing localization for Multiplayer weather settings on new maps in Russian language

Added missing hatch sound to finnish light tanks

Added fire sounds to the fire fx on map 2v2_shaforovo

Added a purchase limit of 2 for the Finnish Heavy Engineer squad

Added ability to hide roof/top floors for several of the generic_ruin buildings when infantry enter bottom floor

Added roof to be hide-able for generic_ruin_11

Added T-34 M1942 to regular buy menu for USSR Mid war

Added turret basket to Panzer 3 J/1

Added Urban Fence X model,

Added a version of the concrete_block_01 with land bone so units can travel on top of it.

Added auto cannon AP/APCR ammo to be able to shoot at infantry, after HE shells and standard bullets in priority.

Added better 1st person view to T20 vehicle

Added zis2 late variant with APCR ammunition and added it to late war roster.

Updated (TALVISOTA) skirmishes with new unit purchases and historical accuracy improvements

Updated (TALVISOTA) skirmish scripts with AI improvements

Updated (TALVISOTA) conquest FIN dcg maps were winter texmods for planes and altitudes for airstrikes.

Updated (TALVISOTA) conquest when enemy ai is finland, blenheim_mk1 will be used for airstrikes.

Updated localizations of several vehicles for historical accuracy

Updated KV1-s 3D model for historical accuracy

Updated artillery signaler to have flare pistol in hand by default

Updated conquest support for more nations for use airstrikes.

Updated conquest rewrite & improvement of user nation/team/enemy nation detection.

Updated conquest ai_air_chance changes.

Updated german MG penetration to use SmK L'spur cartridge values

Updated rocket artillery tail fire fx

Updated some map objects with impregnability "full" to "harmless"

Updated Germany Mid War Doctrine Buy 2x 15cm sFH18 into a single 15cm sFH 18 for 35DP

Updated T-34 M1942 in USSR mid War Irregular Doctrine with OT-34

Updated some bot routines on PvE

Updated PatherID for BA-64 to be like other armored cars and not like trucks

Updated Panzer 2 Ausf. L to have recon vision

Updated interaction code for cannon class vehicles when runover by tanks and vehicles

Updated M1A1 Bazooka penetration to be 3" at 30° impact which equals 88mm at 0° impact

Updated wooden fence armor so that when hit by a piercing type of tank shell (28mm caliber and above) the fence is destroyed

Updated 600mm FX

Updated mid war panzer-pionier DP to include correct number of men, 2x driver + squad of 14 = 16 total

Updated properties for x cars/btrs x models

Fixed (TALVISOTA) Finnish campaign bugs on Stalin's Big Guns and other minor fixes on other missions

Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Reka, MP Tormasenvaara, DCG Tormasenvaara, MP Forssa dam: Put rocks around cliffs for better vehicle pathing

Fixed (TALVISOTA) Raate road: moved some tents to improve pathing

Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Kirjavala, DCG Kirjavala & Kirjavala_winter: broken polys

Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Ivanovka: buildings not being properly aligned with the ground

Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP suishka flagzones

Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP hakola flagzones

Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG Kylmapuro & Kylmapuro winter: broken texture transitions

Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG & MP Vainikalan: re-aligned train tracks properly to fit the models more closely

Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG lakhta, DCG Lakhta winter: floating water FX under bridges

Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG Lasniemi: old horse models

Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG pohuksen: some broken ground texture transition

Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG karvola missing wall and spawns

Fixed (TALVISOTA) Ilomantsi: deleted grass from a road

Fixed 'Lose on exit' not working properly on conquest

Fixed inventory crashes on the editor

Fixed online netcode issues with flashing inventory weapon bug

Fixed online netcode emit door desync

Fixed online netcode issues with soldiers bugging out when dissolving a squad

Fixed numerous memory leaks, improved performance

Fixed tank gun armor thickness to match standards for their caliber

Fixed motorcycles from being destroyed when small cannon class vehicles like ammo crates walk into them

Fixed numerous small glitches with vehicle 3d models

Fixed repair icon being stuck over humans heads when killed but revivable

Fixed railway cars from being destroyed by 1 bullet

Fixed Su-152 right track break animation

Fixed KV-85 right track break animation

Fixed missing weather selection for 2v2_katrinovo and 2v2_stalingrad for battle zones game mode

Fixed several small text corrections

Fixed several issues in localizations

Fixed several wood buildings' collision, crushability and pathing

Fixed ammo burn fx on FT-17 to go out of the back turret hatch instead of top of turret

Fixed price for early war german artillery signaler (from 35 to 30) to be consistent with other nations/time periods

Fixed Finnish T37a to allow passengers

Fixed 21cm Nebelwerfer 1st person view

Fixed crash when buying German mid war doctrine Panzer-pioniere

Fixed some minimaps

Fixed Moto class vehicles from being able to run over medical tents

Fixed several vehicles whos hatches would remain open / in broken state after vehicle was repaired

Fixed head lights for: ISU152 and T26E

Fixed Russian localization of Finnish late war AT support inf

Fixed for several cannons, the position of crew when cannon is being towed

Fixed squad portrait in conquest for Soviet AT and AP miners to not have body armor

Fixed ammo explosion for open top vehicles would not trigger FX when ammo cookoff event played

Fixed missing names for several conquest maps

Fixed units missing winter textures on 4v4_Sikovitsy

Fixed battle zones mismatches/mislocations of flag_points vs zone id/order for release 1v1 maps.

Fixed some signal issues in multiplayer music playlist scripts

Fixed roofs of buildings that have x models not breaking when hit with blast damage

Fixed soviet 37mm tank gun from not being able to auto-resupply

Fixed russian_wooden_house so tanks can drive through it

Fixed finnish_hut so tanks can drive through it

Fixed several wooden buildings to break when burned

Fixed a wall that humans could walk through for the karelian_barn

Fixed volumes and obstacles on bailey_bridge series of entities

Fixed for cannon crew being killed when cannon is moving or being towed and contacts an object

Fixed textures for finnish buildings

Fixed MG stands from being able to mount a 2nd MG

Fixed Opel Maultier to resupply ammo and not engineering resources

Fixed grossdeutschland and officer limits not be coupled on germany mid war

Fixed Finland Early War Offensive Doctrine, Motorised Jaegers Timer to match other Tier 2 Doctrine time, instead of Tier 1.

Fixed crash for Team A spawn point in battlezones game mode on 4v4_hanhijarvi

Fixed non-updated skirmishes and localizations

Fixed crew count for Sdkfz 6/2 in early war German Doctrine

Fixed soviet_rural_house1 windows to be destroyable

Fixed MP Niemen: broken poly

Fixed SC Bagration: removed grass from foxholes and trenches

Fixed tank_recrew/invalidate script use in missions checks for pre_cookoff/ammo_cooked case.

Fixed bootcamp training - not possible to win and lose simultaneously. Also removed fades later on.

Fixed icon over "goliath" to be a generic tank icon

Fixed typo for shells to break fences

Increased Ammo points earned for winning battles in conquest

Increased accuracy at max range slightly of Finnish 203mm H17

Increased plane bomb fall spread slightly

Increased rate of fire of MP40 from 500 to 550 and lowered it's spreading profile

Increased health of mid war german tier 3 squad (veterans) from 250 to 300hp to be in line with other tier 3 infantry

Increased rotation speed of 76mm_m1933 when in firing position to match other cannons of same size

Increased light intensity for several vehicle fire related FX

Increased cost of Heavy Airstrikes from 10DP to 15DP

Increased cooldown timer for Heavy Airstrikes from 4min to 6min

Increased CP cost to all airstrikes: +25CP

Increased score of airstrikes from 50 to 100 (score = amount of points a team loses when their plane is shotdown)

Increased the height of the hearing visor on vehicles from the bottom of the vehicle to the top to avoid bushes and other obstacles interfering

Increased distance cannons remain visible, once spotted

Increased 3rd person camera rotation limit for Sturmtiger

Increased blast energy and radius of goliath's to be more inline with HE shells of similar size

Decreased thickness of wood fences so that MG's can penetrate them even at high angles of attack and still go relatively straight through

Decreased detection range for ammo trailers

Decreased Cost of Finnish 203mm artillery from 65DP to 60DP in early and 55DP in Mid and Late settings.

Decreased Cost of Finnish 122mm M1910 artillery from 35DP to 30DP in Mid and Late settings.

Decreased Cost of BA64 by 10MP

Decreased ricochet chances on wood material

Decreased cost of German mid war doctrine Panzer-pioniere from 20DP to 15DP

Decreased wind affect on trees to be within reasonable levels for Multiplayer environments

Decreased cost of Finnish early war artillery signaller from 35DP to 30DP to match other nations/time periods

Removed wagon_cistern and wagon_platform as they are obsolete models that have been replaced.

Removed spaced armor from the mantlet of the Panzer 3 N

Removed old non-functioning bridge: bailey_bridge_1

Removed sniper from unit icon of mid war gd

Removed ammo from destroyed vehicles on map 4v4_Vahikkala