Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront update for 3 October 2022

Update 28: V 1.025

Change Log

  • Added (TALVISOTA) 75mm_k44, 105mm_h33, 105mm_k43, t3476_41_fin, kv1_40e_fin to Finland conquest

  • Added (TALVISOTA) new finnish houses

  • Added resupply syncronisation to multiplayer (addresses several inventory issues and crashes online)

  • Added 37mm 1-K cannon, implemented in early war USSR as a cheap standard AT gun

  • Added minimap indicators for medium and small mortars firing

  • Added chroma key entities for artists/modders in editor

  • Added different colour for the engineering resupply radius, so to not be confused with the ammo resupply

  • Added missing localization for conquest's "lose battle on exit" option

  • Added new ground dust fx for 600mm

  • Added huge gun muzzle FX

  • Added missing localization for Multiplayer weather settings on new maps in Russian language

  • Added missing hatch sound to finnish light tanks

  • Added fire sounds to the fire fx on map 2v2_shaforovo

  • Added a purchase limit of 2 for the Finnish Heavy Engineer squad

  • Added ability to hide roof/top floors for several of the generic_ruin buildings when infantry enter bottom floor

  • Added roof to be hide-able for generic_ruin_11

  • Added T-34 M1942 to regular buy menu for USSR Mid war

  • Added turret basket to Panzer 3 J/1

  • Added Urban Fence X model,

  • Added a version of the concrete_block_01 with land bone so units can travel on top of it.

  • Added auto cannon AP/APCR ammo to be able to shoot at infantry, after HE shells and standard bullets in priority.

  • Added better 1st person view to T20 vehicle

  • Added zis2 late variant with APCR ammunition and added it to late war roster.

  • Updated (TALVISOTA) skirmishes with new unit purchases and historical accuracy improvements

  • Updated (TALVISOTA) skirmish scripts with AI improvements

  • Updated (TALVISOTA) conquest FIN dcg maps were winter texmods for planes and altitudes for airstrikes.

  • Updated (TALVISOTA) conquest when enemy ai is finland, blenheim_mk1 will be used for airstrikes.

  • Updated localizations of several vehicles for historical accuracy

  • Updated KV1-s 3D model for historical accuracy

  • Updated artillery signaler to have flare pistol in hand by default

  • Updated conquest support for more nations for use airstrikes.

  • Updated conquest rewrite & improvement of user nation/team/enemy nation detection.

  • Updated conquest ai_air_chance changes.

  • Updated german MG penetration to use SmK L'spur cartridge values

  • Updated rocket artillery tail fire fx

  • Updated some map objects with impregnability "full" to "harmless"

  • Updated Germany Mid War Doctrine Buy 2x 15cm sFH18 into a single 15cm sFH 18 for 35DP

  • Updated T-34 M1942 in USSR mid War Irregular Doctrine with OT-34

  • Updated some bot routines on PvE

  • Updated PatherID for BA-64 to be like other armored cars and not like trucks

  • Updated Panzer 2 Ausf. L to have recon vision

  • Updated interaction code for cannon class vehicles when runover by tanks and vehicles

  • Updated M1A1 Bazooka penetration to be 3" at 30° impact which equals 88mm at 0° impact

  • Updated wooden fence armor so that when hit by a piercing type of tank shell (28mm caliber and above) the fence is destroyed

  • Updated 600mm FX

  • Updated mid war panzer-pionier DP to include correct number of men, 2x driver + squad of 14 = 16 total

  • Updated properties for x cars/btrs x models

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) Finnish campaign bugs on Stalin's Big Guns and other minor fixes on other missions

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Reka, MP Tormasenvaara, DCG Tormasenvaara, MP Forssa dam: Put rocks around cliffs for better vehicle pathing

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) Raate road: moved some tents to improve pathing

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Kirjavala, DCG Kirjavala & Kirjavala_winter: broken polys

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Ivanovka: buildings not being properly aligned with the ground

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP suishka flagzones

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP hakola flagzones

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG Kylmapuro & Kylmapuro winter: broken texture transitions

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG & MP Vainikalan: re-aligned train tracks properly to fit the models more closely

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG lakhta, DCG Lakhta winter: floating water FX under bridges

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG Lasniemi: old horse models

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG pohuksen: some broken ground texture transition

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG karvola missing wall and spawns

  • Fixed (TALVISOTA) Ilomantsi: deleted grass from a road

  • Fixed 'Lose on exit' not working properly on conquest

  • Fixed inventory crashes on the editor

  • Fixed online netcode issues with flashing inventory weapon bug

  • Fixed online netcode emit door desync

  • Fixed online netcode issues with soldiers bugging out when dissolving a squad

  • Fixed numerous memory leaks, improved performance

  • Fixed tank gun armor thickness to match standards for their caliber

  • Fixed motorcycles from being destroyed when small cannon class vehicles like ammo crates walk into them

  • Fixed numerous small glitches with vehicle 3d models

  • Fixed repair icon being stuck over humans heads when killed but revivable

  • Fixed railway cars from being destroyed by 1 bullet

  • Fixed Su-152 right track break animation

  • Fixed KV-85 right track break animation

  • Fixed missing weather selection for 2v2_katrinovo and 2v2_stalingrad for battle zones game mode

  • Fixed several small text corrections

  • Fixed several issues in localizations

  • Fixed several wood buildings' collision, crushability and pathing

  • Fixed ammo burn fx on FT-17 to go out of the back turret hatch instead of top of turret

  • Fixed price for early war german artillery signaler (from 35 to 30) to be consistent with other nations/time periods

  • Fixed Finnish T37a to allow passengers

  • Fixed 21cm Nebelwerfer 1st person view

  • Fixed crash when buying German mid war doctrine Panzer-pioniere

  • Fixed some minimaps

  • Fixed Moto class vehicles from being able to run over medical tents

  • Fixed several vehicles whos hatches would remain open / in broken state after vehicle was repaired

  • Fixed head lights for: ISU152 and T26E

  • Fixed Russian localization of Finnish late war AT support inf

  • Fixed for several cannons, the position of crew when cannon is being towed

  • Fixed squad portrait in conquest for Soviet AT and AP miners to not have body armor

  • Fixed ammo explosion for open top vehicles would not trigger FX when ammo cookoff event played

  • Fixed missing names for several conquest maps

  • Fixed units missing winter textures on 4v4_Sikovitsy

  • Fixed battle zones mismatches/mislocations of flag_points vs zone id/order for release 1v1 maps.

  • Fixed some signal issues in multiplayer music playlist scripts

  • Fixed roofs of buildings that have x models not breaking when hit with blast damage

  • Fixed soviet 37mm tank gun from not being able to auto-resupply

  • Fixed russian_wooden_house so tanks can drive through it

  • Fixed finnish_hut so tanks can drive through it

  • Fixed several wooden buildings to break when burned

  • Fixed a wall that humans could walk through for the karelian_barn

  • Fixed volumes and obstacles on bailey_bridge series of entities

  • Fixed for cannon crew being killed when cannon is moving or being towed and contacts an object

  • Fixed textures for finnish buildings

  • Fixed MG stands from being able to mount a 2nd MG

  • Fixed Opel Maultier to resupply ammo and not engineering resources

  • Fixed grossdeutschland and officer limits not be coupled on germany mid war

  • Fixed Finland Early War Offensive Doctrine, Motorised Jaegers Timer to match other Tier 2 Doctrine time, instead of Tier 1.

  • Fixed crash for Team A spawn point in battlezones game mode on 4v4_hanhijarvi

  • Fixed non-updated skirmishes and localizations

  • Fixed crew count for Sdkfz 6/2 in early war German Doctrine

  • Fixed soviet_rural_house1 windows to be destroyable

  • Fixed MP Niemen: broken poly

  • Fixed SC Bagration: removed grass from foxholes and trenches

  • Fixed tank_recrew/invalidate script use in missions checks for pre_cookoff/ammo_cooked case.

  • Fixed bootcamp training - not possible to win and lose simultaneously. Also removed fades later on.

  • Fixed icon over "goliath" to be a generic tank icon

  • Fixed typo for shells to break fences

  • Increased Ammo points earned for winning battles in conquest

  • Increased accuracy at max range slightly of Finnish 203mm H17

  • Increased plane bomb fall spread slightly

  • Increased rate of fire of MP40 from 500 to 550 and lowered it's spreading profile

  • Increased health of mid war german tier 3 squad (veterans) from 250 to 300hp to be in line with other tier 3 infantry

  • Increased rotation speed of 76mm_m1933 when in firing position to match other cannons of same size

  • Increased light intensity for several vehicle fire related FX

  • Increased cost of Heavy Airstrikes from 10DP to 15DP

  • Increased cooldown timer for Heavy Airstrikes from 4min to 6min

  • Increased CP cost to all airstrikes: +25CP

  • Increased score of airstrikes from 50 to 100 (score = amount of points a team loses when their plane is shotdown)

  • Increased the height of the hearing visor on vehicles from the bottom of the vehicle to the top to avoid bushes and other obstacles interfering

  • Increased distance cannons remain visible, once spotted

  • Increased 3rd person camera rotation limit for Sturmtiger

  • Increased blast energy and radius of goliath's to be more inline with HE shells of similar size

  • Decreased thickness of wood fences so that MG's can penetrate them even at high angles of attack and still go relatively straight through

  • Decreased detection range for ammo trailers

  • Decreased Cost of Finnish 203mm artillery from 65DP to 60DP in early and 55DP in Mid and Late settings.

  • Decreased Cost of Finnish 122mm M1910 artillery from 35DP to 30DP in Mid and Late settings.

  • Decreased Cost of BA64 by 10MP

  • Decreased ricochet chances on wood material

  • Decreased cost of German mid war doctrine Panzer-pioniere from 20DP to 15DP

  • Decreased wind affect on trees to be within reasonable levels for Multiplayer environments

  • Decreased cost of Finnish early war artillery signaller from 35DP to 30DP to match other nations/time periods

  • Removed wagon_cistern and wagon_platform as they are obsolete models that have been replaced.

  • Removed spaced armor from the mantlet of the Panzer 3 N

  • Removed old non-functioning bridge: bailey_bridge_1

  • Removed sniper from unit icon of mid war gd

  • Removed ammo from destroyed vehicles on map 4v4_Vahikkala

  • Removed rocks blocking defensive guns firing arc in Finnish Campaign Mission 1 (Summa)

