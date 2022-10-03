Update 28: V 1.025
Change Log
-
Added (TALVISOTA) 75mm_k44, 105mm_h33, 105mm_k43, t3476_41_fin, kv1_40e_fin to Finland conquest
-
Added (TALVISOTA) new finnish houses
-
Added resupply syncronisation to multiplayer (addresses several inventory issues and crashes online)
-
Added 37mm 1-K cannon, implemented in early war USSR as a cheap standard AT gun
-
Added minimap indicators for medium and small mortars firing
-
Added chroma key entities for artists/modders in editor
-
Added different colour for the engineering resupply radius, so to not be confused with the ammo resupply
-
Added missing localization for conquest's "lose battle on exit" option
-
Added new ground dust fx for 600mm
-
Added huge gun muzzle FX
-
Added missing localization for Multiplayer weather settings on new maps in Russian language
-
Added missing hatch sound to finnish light tanks
-
Added fire sounds to the fire fx on map 2v2_shaforovo
-
Added a purchase limit of 2 for the Finnish Heavy Engineer squad
-
Added ability to hide roof/top floors for several of the generic_ruin buildings when infantry enter bottom floor
-
Added roof to be hide-able for generic_ruin_11
-
Added T-34 M1942 to regular buy menu for USSR Mid war
-
Added turret basket to Panzer 3 J/1
-
Added Urban Fence X model,
-
Added a version of the concrete_block_01 with land bone so units can travel on top of it.
-
Added auto cannon AP/APCR ammo to be able to shoot at infantry, after HE shells and standard bullets in priority.
-
Added better 1st person view to T20 vehicle
-
Added zis2 late variant with APCR ammunition and added it to late war roster.
-
Updated (TALVISOTA) skirmishes with new unit purchases and historical accuracy improvements
-
Updated (TALVISOTA) skirmish scripts with AI improvements
-
Updated (TALVISOTA) conquest FIN dcg maps were winter texmods for planes and altitudes for airstrikes.
-
Updated (TALVISOTA) conquest when enemy ai is finland, blenheim_mk1 will be used for airstrikes.
-
Updated localizations of several vehicles for historical accuracy
-
Updated KV1-s 3D model for historical accuracy
-
Updated artillery signaler to have flare pistol in hand by default
-
Updated conquest support for more nations for use airstrikes.
-
Updated conquest rewrite & improvement of user nation/team/enemy nation detection.
-
Updated conquest ai_air_chance changes.
-
Updated german MG penetration to use SmK L'spur cartridge values
-
Updated rocket artillery tail fire fx
-
Updated some map objects with impregnability "full" to "harmless"
-
Updated Germany Mid War Doctrine Buy 2x 15cm sFH18 into a single 15cm sFH 18 for 35DP
-
Updated T-34 M1942 in USSR mid War Irregular Doctrine with OT-34
-
Updated some bot routines on PvE
-
Updated PatherID for BA-64 to be like other armored cars and not like trucks
-
Updated Panzer 2 Ausf. L to have recon vision
-
Updated interaction code for cannon class vehicles when runover by tanks and vehicles
-
Updated M1A1 Bazooka penetration to be 3" at 30° impact which equals 88mm at 0° impact
-
Updated wooden fence armor so that when hit by a piercing type of tank shell (28mm caliber and above) the fence is destroyed
-
Updated 600mm FX
-
Updated mid war panzer-pionier DP to include correct number of men, 2x driver + squad of 14 = 16 total
-
Updated properties for x cars/btrs x models
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) Finnish campaign bugs on Stalin's Big Guns and other minor fixes on other missions
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Reka, MP Tormasenvaara, DCG Tormasenvaara, MP Forssa dam: Put rocks around cliffs for better vehicle pathing
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) Raate road: moved some tents to improve pathing
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Kirjavala, DCG Kirjavala & Kirjavala_winter: broken polys
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP Ivanovka: buildings not being properly aligned with the ground
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP suishka flagzones
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) MP hakola flagzones
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG Kylmapuro & Kylmapuro winter: broken texture transitions
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG & MP Vainikalan: re-aligned train tracks properly to fit the models more closely
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG lakhta, DCG Lakhta winter: floating water FX under bridges
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG Lasniemi: old horse models
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG pohuksen: some broken ground texture transition
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) DCG karvola missing wall and spawns
-
Fixed (TALVISOTA) Ilomantsi: deleted grass from a road
-
Fixed 'Lose on exit' not working properly on conquest
-
Fixed inventory crashes on the editor
-
Fixed online netcode issues with flashing inventory weapon bug
-
Fixed online netcode emit door desync
-
Fixed online netcode issues with soldiers bugging out when dissolving a squad
-
Fixed numerous memory leaks, improved performance
-
Fixed tank gun armor thickness to match standards for their caliber
-
Fixed motorcycles from being destroyed when small cannon class vehicles like ammo crates walk into them
-
Fixed numerous small glitches with vehicle 3d models
-
Fixed repair icon being stuck over humans heads when killed but revivable
-
Fixed railway cars from being destroyed by 1 bullet
-
Fixed Su-152 right track break animation
-
Fixed KV-85 right track break animation
-
Fixed missing weather selection for 2v2_katrinovo and 2v2_stalingrad for battle zones game mode
-
Fixed several small text corrections
-
Fixed several issues in localizations
-
Fixed several wood buildings' collision, crushability and pathing
-
Fixed ammo burn fx on FT-17 to go out of the back turret hatch instead of top of turret
-
Fixed price for early war german artillery signaler (from 35 to 30) to be consistent with other nations/time periods
-
Fixed Finnish T37a to allow passengers
-
Fixed 21cm Nebelwerfer 1st person view
-
Fixed crash when buying German mid war doctrine Panzer-pioniere
-
Fixed some minimaps
-
Fixed Moto class vehicles from being able to run over medical tents
-
Fixed several vehicles whos hatches would remain open / in broken state after vehicle was repaired
-
Fixed head lights for: ISU152 and T26E
-
Fixed Russian localization of Finnish late war AT support inf
-
Fixed for several cannons, the position of crew when cannon is being towed
-
Fixed squad portrait in conquest for Soviet AT and AP miners to not have body armor
-
Fixed ammo explosion for open top vehicles would not trigger FX when ammo cookoff event played
-
Fixed missing names for several conquest maps
-
Fixed units missing winter textures on 4v4_Sikovitsy
-
Fixed battle zones mismatches/mislocations of flag_points vs zone id/order for release 1v1 maps.
-
Fixed some signal issues in multiplayer music playlist scripts
-
Fixed roofs of buildings that have x models not breaking when hit with blast damage
-
Fixed soviet 37mm tank gun from not being able to auto-resupply
-
Fixed russian_wooden_house so tanks can drive through it
-
Fixed finnish_hut so tanks can drive through it
-
Fixed several wooden buildings to break when burned
-
Fixed a wall that humans could walk through for the karelian_barn
-
Fixed volumes and obstacles on bailey_bridge series of entities
-
Fixed for cannon crew being killed when cannon is moving or being towed and contacts an object
-
Fixed textures for finnish buildings
-
Fixed MG stands from being able to mount a 2nd MG
-
Fixed Opel Maultier to resupply ammo and not engineering resources
-
Fixed grossdeutschland and officer limits not be coupled on germany mid war
-
Fixed Finland Early War Offensive Doctrine, Motorised Jaegers Timer to match other Tier 2 Doctrine time, instead of Tier 1.
-
Fixed crash for Team A spawn point in battlezones game mode on 4v4_hanhijarvi
-
Fixed non-updated skirmishes and localizations
-
Fixed crew count for Sdkfz 6/2 in early war German Doctrine
-
Fixed soviet_rural_house1 windows to be destroyable
-
Fixed MP Niemen: broken poly
-
Fixed SC Bagration: removed grass from foxholes and trenches
-
Fixed tank_recrew/invalidate script use in missions checks for pre_cookoff/ammo_cooked case.
-
Fixed bootcamp training - not possible to win and lose simultaneously. Also removed fades later on.
-
Fixed icon over "goliath" to be a generic tank icon
-
Fixed typo for shells to break fences
-
Increased Ammo points earned for winning battles in conquest
-
Increased accuracy at max range slightly of Finnish 203mm H17
-
Increased plane bomb fall spread slightly
-
Increased rate of fire of MP40 from 500 to 550 and lowered it's spreading profile
-
Increased health of mid war german tier 3 squad (veterans) from 250 to 300hp to be in line with other tier 3 infantry
-
Increased rotation speed of 76mm_m1933 when in firing position to match other cannons of same size
-
Increased light intensity for several vehicle fire related FX
-
Increased cost of Heavy Airstrikes from 10DP to 15DP
-
Increased cooldown timer for Heavy Airstrikes from 4min to 6min
-
Increased CP cost to all airstrikes: +25CP
-
Increased score of airstrikes from 50 to 100 (score = amount of points a team loses when their plane is shotdown)
-
Increased the height of the hearing visor on vehicles from the bottom of the vehicle to the top to avoid bushes and other obstacles interfering
-
Increased distance cannons remain visible, once spotted
-
Increased 3rd person camera rotation limit for Sturmtiger
-
Increased blast energy and radius of goliath's to be more inline with HE shells of similar size
-
Decreased thickness of wood fences so that MG's can penetrate them even at high angles of attack and still go relatively straight through
-
Decreased detection range for ammo trailers
-
Decreased Cost of Finnish 203mm artillery from 65DP to 60DP in early and 55DP in Mid and Late settings.
-
Decreased Cost of Finnish 122mm M1910 artillery from 35DP to 30DP in Mid and Late settings.
-
Decreased Cost of BA64 by 10MP
-
Decreased ricochet chances on wood material
-
Decreased cost of German mid war doctrine Panzer-pioniere from 20DP to 15DP
-
Decreased wind affect on trees to be within reasonable levels for Multiplayer environments
-
Decreased cost of Finnish early war artillery signaller from 35DP to 30DP to match other nations/time periods
-
Removed wagon_cistern and wagon_platform as they are obsolete models that have been replaced.
-
Removed spaced armor from the mantlet of the Panzer 3 N
-
Removed old non-functioning bridge: bailey_bridge_1
-
Removed sniper from unit icon of mid war gd
-
Removed ammo from destroyed vehicles on map 4v4_Vahikkala
-
Removed rocks blocking defensive guns firing arc in Finnish Campaign Mission 1 (Summa)
Changed files in this update