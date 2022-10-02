 Skip to content

Emorrior update for 2 October 2022

Balance and Fix Broken English

English:

  • We have changed some description of the module to make it easier to understand
    Balance:
  • Reduced difficulty of acts 2 and 3
  • Reduce cooldown of Bomber Module.
  • Reduce cooldown of Axeman Module.

