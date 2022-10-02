Update 0.51.003 Fix

Hi all,

thank you for your patience, now I am finally starting to address underwater process, that was heavily mentioned in feedback and reviews.

With transition to Unreal Engine 5 and to Lumen Global illumination direct lightning, the old postprocess was completely broken and other approach was needed.

So I had to rework how the whole lightning and postprocess was used in game.



Ocean underwater

New lightning and postprocess is now prepared. Still needs some work - the distance visibility is to high.

Added shadows back for corals and seaweed.

Made some new features - low breath will result to low colors, and blur. So you are warned to surface and catch some air. I might just keep this and remove the breath icon. Considering to do the same for stamina icon.

Noon:



Evening:



Indirect lightning

Had to completely make different approach to lightning during evening/night. Character should be now more visible when standing in shadows or during night, making night time more enjoyable.

Please keep in mind the night is speed up 8x. Or use Straw Bed (which is easy to craft) for those who want to completely skip it and wake up on morning sunrise.

Important: Photomode or some 3rd party overlays like active Nvidia Shadowplay when recording or highlights cause indirect lighting to disappear. This might be some UE5 Lumen issue or even DirectX.

Will investigate further.

Clouds

Added clouds back to game. Will hook them back to weather control for rain and storm later.

Clouds shadows are turned off due high performance costs.

Camera

Fixed toggle between FFP/TPP

Distance of TPP camera is not reset by sprinting anymore - thanks again for feedback

Leather

Raw leather is connected to lightning intensity. There was an issue as UE4 intensity values were different, hopefully its fixed now.

Other Issues

Ambient life - such butterflies makes obstacles for character movement. Will try to remove that.

Rain effect is now visible. Storm effect is old and sucks.

Low FPS on pound area...

Will continue to work on fixes.

Thank you for you support and please join our discord for direct communication.

https://discord.io/areaz

Juraj Bachar

Game creator