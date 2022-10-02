 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 2 October 2022

2022-10-02 Update

-Hit stop timing became longer.
-Archibald will wait under the cliff in 2-1 so that players won't miss his footsteps.
-Added a tutorial about key-gate demons. Located at 1-1.
-Skill Sticky Tangle is added as a test purpose. You can purchase it from Archi in 6-1.

