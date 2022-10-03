Patch 1.5.3 - Small Update Bug Fixes

Hey all!
Just a few more fixes on our Windless Woods update. Thank you all for your feedback and bug reports. We're going through them as fast as we can! This Friday expect a development digest with a new roadmap and the release date of our Halloween event!
Patch Notes:
Improved:
- Boar farming quest: Taylor will now check the boar area when you go to complete it to make sure no boars are there. There won’t be an update to the quest log once the boars are gone from his area.
- Placeable foliage has the wind material instead of a not moving material
- Timeless Rose Trinket shows the correct amount
- Aiming when using staves
- Raincloud Tome now has longer duration and is bigger
- All Shrubrian construction crates now require Elderwood logs instead of planks to not be locked behind the Carpentry skill
- It is now possible to get a crit on the ancient honey ore
Fixed:
- Dying during the battle in the archer crypt will no longer keep you locked out to retry
- A few issues with the archer crypt loot
- Lute projectiles now heal properly
- Can no longer hear a tome’s healing sounds from across the map
- Overgrown pergola can now be walked under
