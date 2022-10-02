Planet 1&2 Puzzles + Visual Improvements - Patch 4.4.0

We've added about another half dozen puzzles and some of them are much more difficult. Additionally we've taken your feedback and really increased how dynamic planet 1 feels like. Please join us on Discord to let us know what you think. We hope you enjoy!
Major Features:
- New Intro comic better introducing the lore! Start a new game to view it.
- Music Revamp
- Ship music is now dynamic (greenhouse,cockpit,hangar,space)
- Planet music blending should be more natural
- About half a dozen new puzzles between planet 1 and 2
- Planet 1 now feels even more like an alien desert in visuals!
- Planet 2 now feels even more ocean-like in movement and visuals!
- Translation has started for Portugues-Brasil. Feel free to goto English only via settings.
Features Community Asked For!
- Player markers in multiplayer when in the same area (ship or planet)
- Drop pod markers are now super reliable and don't disappear in multiplayer when someone takes the drop pod back
- Hundreds of new Salli lines. She now repeats a lot less.
- SMG is now a lot more powerful and should have a slot in your arsenal at mid range.
- Shotgun reworked to give better spread and damage.
- Armory now has a paint station so you have to run around the ship less.
- You can now see the time left you have to explosion in seconds
- There is now an icon when in mining ship showing where the Lodestar ship is
Features:
- Ship has continued to be improved. Armory now more visible.
- Better footsteps on Planet 2
- Butterflies may appear on Planet 4 occasionally
- Teleporter menu's look has been improved
- Tin Ore changed to purple to make it more visible on planet 1 and match the theme
- Spitball icon now drawn by an actual artist
- "Simon Says" sound puzzles revamped for clarity
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug that could permanently prevent you from jumping
- Fixed the drilling sound permanently playing when two asteroids overlapped
- Dozens of holes filled on spaceship and planets
- You should no longer lose your equipment after dying in the mining ship
- Dialog should be more reliable on clients
Coming Soon:
- Localization is in progress for Portugues-Brasil
- Even more puzzles across all planets!
- AI updates and more dynamic combat
- Planet 4 Gameplay Design Rework
Changed files in this update