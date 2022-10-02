Planet 1&2 Puzzles + Visual Improvements - Patch 4.4.0

We've added about another half dozen puzzles and some of them are much more difficult. Additionally we've taken your feedback and really increased how dynamic planet 1 feels like. Please join us on Discord to let us know what you think. We hope you enjoy!

Major Features:

New Intro comic better introducing the lore! Start a new game to view it.

Music Revamp

Ship music is now dynamic (greenhouse,cockpit,hangar,space)

Planet music blending should be more natural

About half a dozen new puzzles between planet 1 and 2

Planet 1 now feels even more like an alien desert in visuals!

Planet 2 now feels even more ocean-like in movement and visuals!

Translation has started for Portugues-Brasil. Feel free to goto English only via settings.

Features Community Asked For!

Player markers in multiplayer when in the same area (ship or planet)

Drop pod markers are now super reliable and don't disappear in multiplayer when someone takes the drop pod back

Hundreds of new Salli lines. She now repeats a lot less.

SMG is now a lot more powerful and should have a slot in your arsenal at mid range.

Shotgun reworked to give better spread and damage.

Armory now has a paint station so you have to run around the ship less.

You can now see the time left you have to explosion in seconds

There is now an icon when in mining ship showing where the Lodestar ship is

Features:

Ship has continued to be improved. Armory now more visible.

Better footsteps on Planet 2

Butterflies may appear on Planet 4 occasionally

Teleporter menu's look has been improved

Tin Ore changed to purple to make it more visible on planet 1 and match the theme

Spitball icon now drawn by an actual artist

"Simon Says" sound puzzles revamped for clarity

Bugs:

Fixed a bug that could permanently prevent you from jumping

Fixed the drilling sound permanently playing when two asteroids overlapped

Dozens of holes filled on spaceship and planets

You should no longer lose your equipment after dying in the mining ship

Dialog should be more reliable on clients

Coming Soon: