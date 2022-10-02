Urgent Patch V1.0.2

Hi All,

We have realized that most of you have run into the random spike lag issue, therefore we have worked whole weekend to come out with this urgent patch (PC only at the moment):

-Fixed random spike lag issue so the game can run smoothly now.

-Fixed controller re-map not saving issue.

-Fixed dragon gate vendor that he can now charge correctly.

Sorry to mac users,

Due to a small issue, we need a bit more time to update the mac version, will update as soon as it’s done.

Best,

Mirari