Isles of Etherion update for 2 October 2022

Hotfix Patch V0.4.1 is now LIVE!

Build 9636361

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed and issue with auto save, will now display autosave complete after successful save in the top right corner of the game every 3 minutes
Fixed Pricing issues with vendors, everything should now buy and sell for the price listed
ESC now closes the Shard menu

