Fixed and issue with auto save, will now display autosave complete after successful save in the top right corner of the game every 3 minutes
Fixed Pricing issues with vendors, everything should now buy and sell for the price listed
ESC now closes the Shard menu
Isles of Etherion update for 2 October 2022
Hotfix Patch V0.4.1 is now LIVE!
