 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Squirrelmageddon! update for 2 October 2022

v1.07.256 - Mixed Bag of Squirrels

Share · View all patches · Build 9636358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tested and added the Desert Squirrels mission zone to the multiplayer map group.

Have been working hard to fix a lot of multi-player client side issues including data replication and smoothing out any rubber-banding.

This week:

  • Specimen observation lab lighting updated (not too dark)
  • Desert Squirrels missions now available in multiplayer
  • Removed quad bikes from multiplayer (causing way too many crashes - will return if able to fix)
  • Optimized moveable objects in multiplayer
  • Moveable objects, turrets, explosions, effects and most pickups networking reworked
  • Multiplayer max squirrels at once is now set at 40
  • Chipped Squirrel optimization in multiplayer
  • Player score replication to all player HUD fixed
  • Multiplayer menu UI tweaks

Current Focus

  • Saving missions completed in multiplayer to Single Player Campaign completed missions
  • Saving picked up items in multiplayer missions to Single Player Campaign completed missions
  • Player merchants, skills, and suit modding in multiplayer
  • "Live" avatars in multiplayer lobby character select

I am trying to be wary of overwriting anyone's save games because the above is a risky update! Hopefully all goes well and will post an update next week.

Stay Squirrely!

Changed files in this update

Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link