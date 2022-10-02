v1.07.256 - Mixed Bag of Squirrels

Share · View all patches · Build 9636358 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Tested and added the Desert Squirrels mission zone to the multiplayer map group.

Have been working hard to fix a lot of multi-player client side issues including data replication and smoothing out any rubber-banding.

This week:

Specimen observation lab lighting updated (not too dark)

Desert Squirrels missions now available in multiplayer

Removed quad bikes from multiplayer (causing way too many crashes - will return if able to fix)

Optimized moveable objects in multiplayer

Moveable objects, turrets, explosions, effects and most pickups networking reworked

Multiplayer max squirrels at once is now set at 40

Chipped Squirrel optimization in multiplayer

Player score replication to all player HUD fixed

Multiplayer menu UI tweaks

Current Focus

Saving missions completed in multiplayer to Single Player Campaign completed missions

Saving picked up items in multiplayer missions to Single Player Campaign completed missions

Player merchants, skills, and suit modding in multiplayer

"Live" avatars in multiplayer lobby character select

I am trying to be wary of overwriting anyone's save games because the above is a risky update! Hopefully all goes well and will post an update next week.

Stay Squirrely!