v1.07.256 - Mixed Bag of Squirrels

Tested and added the Desert Squirrels mission zone to the multiplayer map group.
Have been working hard to fix a lot of multi-player client side issues including data replication and smoothing out any rubber-banding.
This week:
- Specimen observation lab lighting updated (not too dark)
- Desert Squirrels missions now available in multiplayer
- Removed quad bikes from multiplayer (causing way too many crashes - will return if able to fix)
- Optimized moveable objects in multiplayer
- Moveable objects, turrets, explosions, effects and most pickups networking reworked
- Multiplayer max squirrels at once is now set at 40
- Chipped Squirrel optimization in multiplayer
- Player score replication to all player HUD fixed
- Multiplayer menu UI tweaks
Current Focus
- Saving missions completed in multiplayer to Single Player Campaign completed missions
- Saving picked up items in multiplayer missions to Single Player Campaign completed missions
- Player merchants, skills, and suit modding in multiplayer
- "Live" avatars in multiplayer lobby character select
I am trying to be wary of overwriting anyone's save games because the above is a risky update! Hopefully all goes well and will post an update next week.
Stay Squirrely!
Changed files in this update