Patch 2.1.12 - Patch Notes

I just deployed another quick patch, it fixes a visual bug that was introduced with the last patch.

It also rebalances two things that I was looking into for quite a while.

Bugfixes

Turrets on the destroyer had no Texture and were displayed as white.

Balance changes

All ships received a slight increase in their base speed.

Enemy projectiles were slightly slowed down.

Destroyer turrets now reward an Upgrade Token on destruction (Shield Tower reward three Tokens)

Destroyer turrets now take longer to reload on normal difficulty

I hope these changes make the game more enjoyable!