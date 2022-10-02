Patch 2.1.12 - Patch Notes

I just deployed another quick patch, it fixes a visual bug that was introduced with the last patch.
It also rebalances two things that I was looking into for quite a while.
Bugfixes
- Turrets on the destroyer had no Texture and were displayed as white.
Balance changes
- All ships received a slight increase in their base speed.
- Enemy projectiles were slightly slowed down.
- Destroyer turrets now reward an Upgrade Token on destruction (Shield Tower reward three Tokens)
- Destroyer turrets now take longer to reload on normal difficulty
I hope these changes make the game more enjoyable!
Changed files in this update