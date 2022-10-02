 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Invaders update for 2 October 2022

Patch 2.1.12 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9636309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just deployed another quick patch, it fixes a visual bug that was introduced with the last patch.
It also rebalances two things that I was looking into for quite a while.

Bugfixes

  • Turrets on the destroyer had no Texture and were displayed as white.

Balance changes

  • All ships received a slight increase in their base speed.
  • Enemy projectiles were slightly slowed down.
  • Destroyer turrets now reward an Upgrade Token on destruction (Shield Tower reward three Tokens)
  • Destroyer turrets now take longer to reload on normal difficulty

I hope these changes make the game more enjoyable!

Changed files in this update

Beat Invaders - Win Depot 1863081
  • Loading history…
Beat Invaders - Linux Depot 1863082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link