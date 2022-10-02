Version 1.1.1 - Land Anemones!

Added giant land anemone monster nests.

Ships withdrawing from a raid can now limp to the nearest safe port.

The game now checks whether you need to declare war when you intercept a fleet.

Halved speed at which the plague spreads.

Fixed post-combat ship stats in conquest.

Fixed waspkiller marine graphics.

The AI should no longer assume that human players want to break beneficial trade treaties.

There is now always a reward for defeating moon disks.

Insults are now properly hidden when the option to hide them is selected.

Fixes to French and German translations.

New cheat option: constant monster nest raids.

You might wonder why you'd want an option to make monster nests constantly attack you. The reason is that all the cheat options in the game are also tools I use for testing the game. And sometimes I need to test something involving a monster nest attack.