Share · View all patches · Build 9636259 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 08:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Another minor update for Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory! This update brings the following fixes:

Fix the number of total disks shown on the Level Select menu (it's 26, not 27).

Thank you all so much for playing! Please don't forget to leave a review!