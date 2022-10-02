 Skip to content

MugenCards update for 2 October 2022

v1.2 MugenCards

Share · View all patches · Build 9636155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level and streak is now shown at the top-right corner of the screen during gameplay. (The level determines the speed of the blue card(s) and how many blue cards there are.)
  • The level can now be selected before when first starting a game.
  • Minor changes made to the title screen logo.
  • Fixed an audio glitch where the item button would get progressively louder and louder if the player restarts after losing a round while not having any items.
  • Version indicator has been added to the title screen.
  • Small font has been changed for readability.
  • View High Score has been moved to Options menu.
  • Background movement speed has been slowed down, and is now animated.
  • Level is no longer determined by coin amount, and instead now determined by streak. For every streak of 10 the level will rise until you reach level 10.
  • Music has now been added.
  • Music has now been added.
  • Other minor changes to improve the overall presentation.

