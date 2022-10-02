v1.2 MugenCards

- Level and streak is now shown at the top-right corner of the screen during gameplay. (The level determines the speed of the blue card(s) and how many blue cards there are.)
- The level can now be selected before when first starting a game.
- Minor changes made to the title screen logo.
- Fixed an audio glitch where the item button would get progressively louder and louder if the player restarts after losing a round while not having any items.
- Version indicator has been added to the title screen.
- Small font has been changed for readability.
- View High Score has been moved to Options menu.
- Background movement speed has been slowed down, and is now animated.
- Level is no longer determined by coin amount, and instead now determined by streak. For every streak of 10 the level will rise until you reach level 10.
- Music has now been added.
- Music has now been added.
- Other minor changes to improve the overall presentation.
