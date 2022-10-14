 Skip to content

This Time update for 14 October 2022

Chapter 1 Rewrite (0.3.1) Out now for everyone!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You may have read in our recent Dev Diary posts that we are currently rewriting the first 3 chapters after introducing a writer to the team. Previously all writing was done by myself and writing isn't my strong point.

We have now completed the chapter 1 rewrite and it is officially live for everyone.

Release Notes:

  • Entire dialogue of Chapter 1 rewritten.
  • A few renders added.
  • Lots of renders fixed
  • An animation replaced.
  • Minor story changes.
  • Audio changes.
  • General improvements.

Please report any bugs on the discord channel HERE.

PLEASE NOTE!! - There are some plot conflicts in this release between chapter 1 and the other 2 chapters. Nothing that will ruin your experience but there may be some references that don't entirely make sense. This is because Chapter 1 references the NEW plot / story elements whereas Chapters 2 and 3 are still being rewritten.

