Chapter 1 Rewrite (0.3.1) Out now for everyone!

You may have read in our recent Dev Diary posts that we are currently rewriting the first 3 chapters after introducing a writer to the team. Previously all writing was done by myself and writing isn't my strong point.

We have now completed the chapter 1 rewrite and it is officially live for everyone.

Release Notes:

Entire dialogue of Chapter 1 rewritten.

A few renders added.

Lots of renders fixed

An animation replaced.

Minor story changes.

Audio changes.

General improvements.

Please report any bugs on the discord channel HERE.

PLEASE NOTE!! - There are some plot conflicts in this release between chapter 1 and the other 2 chapters. Nothing that will ruin your experience but there may be some references that don't entirely make sense. This is because Chapter 1 references the NEW plot / story elements whereas Chapters 2 and 3 are still being rewritten.