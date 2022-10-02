 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

梦魇：无归 Nightmare without return update for 2 October 2022

10月2日更新

Share · View all patches · Build 9636113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  1. Replaced the battle settlement interface, some friends feedback that the battle settlement caused the battle to be stuck, and we have now changed a battle settlement interface similar to the eight-way traveler
  2. Removed wasd move Now qw can turn the page when the character adds some equipment wasd is my previous new plug-in may affect the performance of the game, so now follow the operation prompts to go up and down left or left button
    Perform the walk
  3. Remove the traditional time plugin
  4. Removed the time-limited issue in Act 0 Removed the time limit

Fix bug changes

  1. Fixed the issue that the Pocket Store could not purchase Blue Gold Essence
  2. Fix the power of the Agile Legend Inheritance description issue
  3. The law enforcer's multi-week program cannot be traded Cancel Now you can do it for many weeks and get involved with him
  4. Act 4 Meowth can still learn the skills I raise very well, which has now been changed, and it will be triggered directly if you take your Meowth to the river for many weeks
  5. Lowered the Kang Dragon has repentance 1cd to increase its strength bonus
  6. Multi-Week Space Synthesis adds npc Nampo will exist until the sixth act prompts you to the Eight Bitter Mirrors
  7. Fixed the description issue of the koi lottery in the space leisure area
  8. If the overall water jacket drops by 5,000 prestige demand Now only 10,000 prestige needs per piece
  9. The sellable merits of the Tears of the Fish People are reduced from 10 to 5 It is not recommended to sl brush Ha too time-consuming
  10. Removed the eight-nine Xuangong state of Yang Jian's second and third forms

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link