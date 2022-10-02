Major changes:
- Replaced the battle settlement interface, some friends feedback that the battle settlement caused the battle to be stuck, and we have now changed a battle settlement interface similar to the eight-way traveler
- Removed wasd move Now qw can turn the page when the character adds some equipment wasd is my previous new plug-in may affect the performance of the game, so now follow the operation prompts to go up and down left or left button
Perform the walk
- Remove the traditional time plugin
- Removed the time-limited issue in Act 0 Removed the time limit
Fix bug changes
- Fixed the issue that the Pocket Store could not purchase Blue Gold Essence
- Fix the power of the Agile Legend Inheritance description issue
- The law enforcer's multi-week program cannot be traded Cancel Now you can do it for many weeks and get involved with him
- Act 4 Meowth can still learn the skills I raise very well, which has now been changed, and it will be triggered directly if you take your Meowth to the river for many weeks
- Lowered the Kang Dragon has repentance 1cd to increase its strength bonus
- Multi-Week Space Synthesis adds npc Nampo will exist until the sixth act prompts you to the Eight Bitter Mirrors
- Fixed the description issue of the koi lottery in the space leisure area
- If the overall water jacket drops by 5,000 prestige demand Now only 10,000 prestige needs per piece
- The sellable merits of the Tears of the Fish People are reduced from 10 to 5 It is not recommended to sl brush Ha too time-consuming
- Removed the eight-nine Xuangong state of Yang Jian's second and third forms
Changed files in this update