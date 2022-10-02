v1.3.3 update released

Share · View all patches · Build 9636074 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 07:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Some changes here!

update: updated game engine, fixed some bugs.

optimize: the memory footprint has been greatly reduced.

optimize: reduced the performance cost of renderings.

On Windows 10 1709 and above, Windows 11, Desktop Window Manager (DWM) optimization is forced to be turned on. A certain update of Windows can cause the program to run in windowed mode with increased latency and reduced frame rate. Forcing this optimization to be turned on is expected to solve these problems.

adjust: the warning lines in Stage3 Boss SpellCard 1.

adjust: the color of background in Stage3.

fixed: several wrongly written characters in the text.

adjust: some other things.

We have specially processed these modifications so that replays from old versions can be played normally, don't worry.