10/1: Fixed Stair Sockets

Hello shopkeepers!

To remind everyone one more time before next week: the demo build and the playtest builds have separate matchmaking pools. If you'd like to invade, please do so in the demo build next week!

This update's a really small one. We've gotten a Discord report that stairs didn't line up properly with walls, so we've gone ahead and fixed it.

If you'd like to help out with stuff like this, please join us over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers. Have a great weekend!