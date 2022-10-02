 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 2 October 2022

10/1: Fixed Stair Sockets

Share · View all patches · Build 9635889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

To remind everyone one more time before next week: the demo build and the playtest builds have separate matchmaking pools. If you'd like to invade, please do so in the demo build next week!

This update's a really small one. We've gotten a Discord report that stairs didn't line up properly with walls, so we've gone ahead and fixed it.

If you'd like to help out with stuff like this, please join us over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers. Have a great weekend!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link