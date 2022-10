Ok, I was able to package the game for Linux from Windows. I had to figure out how to dual boot my laptop with Ubuntu to test it but it worked on my end. I think this would also improve performance on Steam Deck? If anyone gets around to testing that let me know how it goes.

I installed it from fresh on my Linux, not sure what will happen for Linux users that already have the windows build installed. It is a seperate depot on Steam so it may require an uninstall/install.

Thanks!

Rob