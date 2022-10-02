10/1/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9635729 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 04:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another patch for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to get hung up when the player triggers an event

Changes & Additions:

Added a faint sound effect to play when the player character triggers an event

Removed the overhead blank thought bubble with the dots when the player triggers an event

Added a screen fade and tint when the player triggers an event

Added a few more randomized sound effects to the lists for both exteriors and interiors

A few minor tweaks to improve performance of a few of the events that the player can trigger in game (They should run and process smoother)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː